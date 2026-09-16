For once, I agree with Mr. Radev that we need to get to the bottom of the scandal! The real question is when signals were filed in the National Security Agency (DANS) in 2022, where did the National Security Agency (DANS) sleep for three years? Who in the National Security Agency (DANS) patronized this thing? Why didn't the National Security Agency (DANS) report it to the prosecutor's office? This is similar to what happened in Plovdiv, where the National Security Agency (DANS) again knew and did nothing about the neo-fascist groups. This was stated at a briefing by the chairman of “Continuing the Change“ (PP) Assen Vassilev on the latest facts and circumstances presented by the prosecutor's office in the case “Petrohan-Okolchitsa“, quoted by novini.bg.

He noted that in SANS there are obviously people who patronize “groups that cause damage to Bulgarian children“. And he used the occasion to recall that the head of SANS since 2021 is Plamen Tonchev, who was appointed by Rumen Radev in his capacity as president.

“And who refused to replace Tonchev when academician Denkov demanded Tonchev's replacement as chairman of SANS. And now he appointed him for the second time. And here the question is does Tonchev know about these patrons in SANS? Does the Prime Minister know about them? This is the real question and we must get to the bottom of this scandal“, urged Assen Vassilev, not without pathos.

When asked whether he sees Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev as part of the pedophile network surrounding the “Petrohan“ case, Assen Vassilev was categorical that Terziev “does not have the official position to patronize“.

“This [position] is held by the head of the National Security Agency and the one who appointed him. Apparently, someone in the National Security Agency, instead of revealing the crimes, is patronizing the criminals, and they are poisoning and harassing Bulgarian children“, the leader of the PP insisted.

In the next moment, Assen Vassilev also touched on the topic of pardons by President Iliana Yotova.

“These pardons show that there are five people who have been released - scandalous cases! We want Ms. Yotova to explain very clearly why she made these pardons. Why, out of all the sick criminals, did she take the drug dealer and the drug trafficker?! Why out of 28 pardons, five are related to drug distribution?“, asked Vassilev.

The MP recalled President Yotova's words from 2019, when she said that “there will be no pardon for drug-related crimes.“