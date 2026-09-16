"Vazrazhdane" called for a reduction in VAT on fuels

There is a possibility to reduce the value added tax on fuels, which will not affect the budget, and the goal is to support citizens and companies due to rising fuel prices. This was told to journalists on the sidelines of the parliament by Dimo Drenchev from the parliamentary group of "Vazrazhdane", dariknews.bg wrote.

Every week we will ask the parliament to hear the factors responsible for prices in Bulgaria, and this week we have submitted a request for a hearing of the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) and the Competition Protection Commission (CPC), but it was rejected, he added.

In his words, it is frightening that the price of oil continues to rise. We expect the CPC, the CPC and the government to take some measures - a correction in the price of VAT for fuels or some type of subsidy for companies and citizens, and these measures must begin to be discussed, as otherwise economic activity will decline by the end of the year, Drenchev added.

Earlier, "Democratic Bulgaria" also proposed measures to support citizens due to rising fuel prices.