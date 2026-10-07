Rumen Radev after the attacks in the Black Sea: There is no room for hysteria

“There is no room for hysteria. Coolness and sober judgment are needed“, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev after the attacks on two ships in the Black Sea.

He thanked the crew of the Bulgarian ship “Diospuria“, as well as the rescue teams of the Navy and Air Force, “Border Police“ and the medical teams involved in providing assistance to people in distress.

„We have once again shown that for us human life is of the highest value and Bulgaria has emergency rescue capabilities in its exclusive economic zone in accordance with international conventions“, said Radev.“,

A procedure for new surveillance systems has begun

The Prime Minister described the development of capabilities to counter unmanned systems in the air and sea as a complex process that cannot be solved in a short time. “It takes time and finances“, he added.

Radev recalled that in 2023, the acquisition of high-end unmanned aerial systems capable of monitoring the entire exclusive economic zone of Bulgaria was planned. According to him, no steps were taken after that. Now the Minister of Defense has prepared the necessary documentation and the procedure has already been launched.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that in 2022 Bulgaria joined the European Air Shield initiative. The government has adopted a draft investment expenditure for the purchase of five more anti-aircraft missile systems. “I expect to have a contract within weeks“, Radev said.

Radev called for a diplomatic solution

The Prime Minister said that the National Security Advisory Council convened by the President should not become a stage for “pre-election demagoguery“.

According to him, financing war and endless rearmament cost more than diplomatic efforts for lasting peace. “Our government will continue to work in this direction“, said Radev.

Checks for abuses in healthcare

As another important topic, the Prime Minister pointed out the action in Plovdiv, where allegations of abuses related to clinical pathways, hospital activities and expensive medicines are being checked.

Radev thanked the employees of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Interior, the Prosecutor's Office and the National Agency for National Security. He stated that cross-checks continue throughout the country and that changes are being prepared in the Public Procurement Act to limit the siphoning of funds from the National Health Insurance Fund.

The Prime Minister also announced that the 2027 budget provides for an increase in the salaries of young doctors.

Sources: nova.bg