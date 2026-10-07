MPs expanded the circle of persons who can perform private security activities

To expand the circle of persons who can perform private security activities. This was decided by the Parliament with the second reading of the bill on amendments to the Private Security Activities Act (PSA), submitted by the Council of Ministers, reported by BTA.

The proposed changes eliminate the requirement that the employment contract be "basic" and expand the circle of persons willing to work additionally, the reasons for the bill state. Managers of commercial companies and legal entities are included in the category of persons who must meet the requirements for performing private security activities. It is planned to change the number of employees of the General Directorate of the National Police - Ministry of Internal Affairs, in the Advisory Council for Cooperation on Private Security Activities in accordance with the number of authorized representatives of the associations of persons performing private security activities.

In the existing legal framework under the Private Security Act, the contracting party under a contract for "personal security" can only be a natural person - manager or owner of the company, and with the addition of "legal entity" will be covered the cases when a company acts in the capacity of "contractor" under a contract for personal security of a manager, owner, employee or other official against whom there is a real threat, and the protected individual himself does not have the financial ability to bear the costs of his personal security, the petitioner states.

In order to overcome the inequality between traders registered under Bulgarian legislation and traders registered under the legislation of another EU Member State, another country - a party to the Agreement on the European Economic Area, or in the Swiss Confederation, a state fee is provided for issuing certificates in an amount determined by a tariff.

The Parliament rejected the proposal of the People's Representative from “Democratic Bulgaria“ (DB) Anna Bodakova, which would not allow persons convicted of sexual assault, including against minors, to perform private security activities, without taking into account the rehabilitation that has occurred. “I believe that in this way the law will better protect Bulgarian citizens and children“, said Bozhidar Bozhanov from the Bulgarian National Assembly during the debate.