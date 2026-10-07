Minister of Energy: Bulgargaz has secured quantities of natural gas for the winter

„Bulgargaz“ has secured quantities of natural gas for the winter season. This was stated in parliament by Minister of Energy Iva Petrova, quoted by bTV. According to her, the injection into the underground gas storage facility “Chiren“ guarantees the provision of the necessary quantities for the winter months.

The energy facilities are ready for the winter season, Petrova announced to the parliamentary committee in response to a parliamentary question.

She added that the regulatory obligations are being fulfilled and, where necessary, headquarters for actions in crisis and emergency situations have been formed situations.

The assurances given by the minister are the result of inspections that she ordered and that were carried out in September. Some continue in October, but most have been completed.

"Some of the activities to repair the heating network of Sofia are still being carried out, but we have assurances from “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ that it will be ready at the start of the heating season,“ Petrova said.

She added that problems with the company continue due to its obligations to “Bulgargaz“ and the Bulgarian Energy Holding.

There are also concerns about the state of the network and the guarantee of the quality of the service, the minister explained to the deputies.