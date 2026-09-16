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A man repeatedly stabbed his child, then jumped from the 5th floor of a block of flats in a metropolitan district

A man repeatedly stabbed his child, then jumped from the 5th floor of a block of flats in a metropolitan district

There were no other people in the apartment at the time of the incident

Sep 16, 2026 12:39 38

A man repeatedly stabbed his child, then jumped from the 5th floor of a block of flats in a metropolitan district - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A 40-year-old man jumped from the 5th floor of a block of flats in the metropolitan district of “Mladost 3“ after repeatedly stabbing his child. This was told to DarikNews.bg by the spokesperson for the Sofia Emergency Service, Katya Sungarska.

The incident was reported at 11:20 a.m. on September 16. There were no other people in the apartment at the time of the incident.

The first medical team determined the death of the father, after which a second team determined the death of the child as well.

Expect details!


Bulgaria