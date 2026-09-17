Gypsy Summer: Temperatures soar to 31 degrees on Thursday

It will be mostly sunny, with temperatures reminiscent of a true Gypsy summer. Maximum values in the country are expected to reach between 26° and 31°, reported by the NIMH.

At night, the sky over most of the country will be clear, and the weather – calm. Minimum temperatures in the morning hours will vary between 10° and 15°. In Sofia, thermometers will read around 10°C early in the morning, and later during the day they will reach a comfortable 27°C. In some lowlands and around the riverbanks in the morning hours, there will be short-term fog or low cloudiness.

A weak easterly wind will blow during the day, which will strengthen to moderate in the eastern regions and will be oriented from the east-southeast.

On the Black Sea coast, sunny weather will prevail with maximum air temperatures between 24° and 26°. Temporary increases in cloudiness will be present over the extreme southeastern part of the country and the southern coast, where very light rain is possible in isolated places.

The mountain regions will also offer excellent conditions for tourism with sunny weather and light to moderate easterly winds.