The Executive Bureau of the BSP with an appeal to the National Assembly of the Bulgarian Socialist Party: It is time for statesmanship, not political attacks

The attacks on the two merchant ships in the Black Sea economic zone of Bulgaria, which also claimed human lives, brought the conflict in Ukraine to the Bulgarian coast. We are directly affected by a new stage of an extremely dangerous escalation of military actions, which now also covers the Black Sea.

This is stated in the position of the Executive Bureau of the National Assembly of the BSP.

It is becoming increasingly clear that increased sanctions and armaments are not bringing the start of negotiations closer. That is why we insist again and with even greater conviction on our position for an immediate turn in favor of diplomacy as the only real path to peace.

We reaffirm our position in support of the approach advocated by President Yotova of combining enhanced defense with the search for shared security guarantees. This approach is particularly imperative with regard to the Black Sea region, as security in it directly affects the nutrition of the population in entire regions of the world, as well as the emerging prospects for transcontinental connections.

It is high time for the European Union to find its place as an active factor in favor of peace with its own proposals and initiatives for a sustainable resolution of the conflict and the establishment of lasting peace by respecting the priorities of each of the parties for its national security.

That is why we appeal to the participants in today's Advisory Council to demonstrate statesmanship and a general willingness to support active actions by Bulgaria within the EU in favor of such an approach.