The ten-member crew of the ALFA WATAN remains missing after the vessel was hit by drones and sank about 70 nautical miles east of Byala. The ship was sailing from Egypt to Romania. ALFA WATAN is about 50 years old, 84 meters long and 12 meters wide.

A briefing is scheduled for 08:30, where more details about the attack are expected to be presented and it will become clear whether and how the search for the crew will continue. The ten sailors have not been found so far.

The injured sailor's condition remains serious

Meanwhile, the recovery of the rescued sailors from the ABLE ship, which was also hit but did not sink, continues. Its crew is in Varna.

An Indian sailor has been admitted to the city's Naval Hospital with 45 percent burns. His condition remains serious but stable. He spent the night peacefully, but doctors continue to fight for his life. The remaining 16 sailors are accommodated in a hotel provided by the shipowner.

The interrogations of the sailors by the “Border Police“ are about to be completed, after which their departure to their hometowns will be organized.

Captain Kalchev: The Black Sea is like Hormuz

The incident also raises the question of possible pollution from the sunken ship. On October 6, the executive director of “Bulgarian Shipping Company“ Captain Alexander Kalchev stated that the risk to commercial shipping in the Black Sea has increased.

“The Black Sea is indeed a rather risky place, which I would compare at the moment to the Strait of Hormuz. We try not to sail in the Black Sea. "Since September 16, it has been declared a high-risk zone," commented Captain Alexander Kalchev.

According to him, over 100 merchant ships have been hit in the Black and Azov Seas in the last two years, with some of the incidents also posing an environmental threat.

Kalchev explained that the sunken ALFA WATAN has fuel on board, but the likelihood of a spill depends on the way the ship is lying on the seabed. If it is in a normal position, water entering the tanks can push the lighter gas oil to the surface. When positioned on board or with the bottom up, the likelihood of a spill is lower.

Mine countermeasures group begins a new mission

Against this backdrop, the 12th consecutive mission of the joint permanent mine countermeasures group in the Black Sea begins in Varna. It involves warships from Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey.

The mission will last until October 18. The ships will survey certain areas for floating mines that could pose a danger to commercial shipping. A ceremony is scheduled for 10:00 in Varna, after which the group will set off on a mission.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg