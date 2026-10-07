Georg Georgiev: Bulgaria to request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO Treaty

The CSNS is now the absolute minimum that the government owes after the drone attack on two merchant ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. This was stated by GERB-SDF MP and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev.

„There was a time to condemn and lament. Now is the time for action, to insist that Bulgaria and the Black Sea be approached responsibly and effectively“, said Georgiev.

Two ships were hit in the Bulgarian economic zone

The attack took place at around 3:00 on October 6. According to BNT, one ship sank after critical structural damage, and a fire broke out on board the other. The attacked vessels are the “Alpha Watan“, flying the flag of Togo, and the “Able“, flying the flag of Palau.

All 18 sailors from the distressed ship were rescued. Two of them were seriously injured, while others received minor injuries. The sailors were evacuated with the help of a ship flying the Bulgarian flag, a Navy cutter, and a “Border Police“ ship.

At the moment, there is no officially established information about the origin of the drones. Prime Minister Rumen Radev described the attack as unacceptable, and Bulgarian institutions have begun actions to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The President convenes a meeting of the National Security Advisory Council

President Iliyana Yotova is convening a meeting of the National Security Advisory Council on October 7 at 1:00 p.m. The topic is “Current risks and threats to maritime security and critical infrastructure of Bulgaria in the context of the war in Ukraine“.

Georg Georgiev called on Bulgaria to use NATO mechanisms in the event of a security threat. "We must immediately use the opportunity to activate the relevant international legal mechanisms, such as consultations under Article 4 of the NATO Treaty," he said.

The MP insisted that the modernization of the army and the Navy, as well as the construction of anti-drone defense, should be among the government's main priorities.

Sources: bgnes.bg, bntnews.bg