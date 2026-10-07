The Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council begins the procedure for selecting a new acting prosecutor general. He is to succeed Vanya Stefanova, whose six-month term at the head of the state prosecution expires on October 22.

Stefanova was appointed acting prosecutor general on April 22, 2026, after Borislav Sarafov withdrew his consent to continue holding the position. The Judiciary Act limits the possibility of the same person performing these functions to six months.

“The same person shall not have the right to perform the relevant functions for a period longer than 6 months“, the provision of the law states. After the legal changes, the selection of an interim Prosecutor General is made by the Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council upon the proposal of the Prosecutorial College.

Magdalena Lazarova is the first name discussed

At the meeting, personnel officers will seek the consent of Magdalena Lazarova. She was the second deputy to Borislav Sarafov and is listed as a possible successor to Stefanova.

If Lazarova agrees, she will head the prosecution temporarily, until the election of a titular Prosecutor General. The name of the new acting head of the prosecution is expected to become clear this week.

The procedure is not the election of a titular Prosecutor General, but the appointment of a magistrate who will temporarily perform the functions of the position after the expiration of Vanya Stefanova's term.

Sources: nova.bg, publika.bg