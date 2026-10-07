Georgiev: National Security Advisory Council on Drone Attack is Overdue

The convening of the National Security Advisory Council after the drone attack on commercial ships in the Bulgarian Exclusive Economic Zone is overdue, said former Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev.

“The National Security Advisory Council is already too late“, said Georgiev on the program “The Day Begins“ on BNT. According to him, the accumulated crises are already having a serious impact on the domestic political situation in Bulgaria, as well as on the country's position outside its borders.

President Iliana Yotova is convening the National Security Advisory Council meeting for 1:00 p.m. on October 7 at the presidential institution. The topic is related to the current risks and threats to Bulgaria's maritime security and critical infrastructure in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Call for consultations with NATO

Georgiev called on Bulgaria to activate Article 4 of the NATO treaty and initiate consultations with the allies. He pointed out that the country already has “quite a few incidents” behind it,” and the attack on October 6 is just the latest of them.

According to the former Foreign Minister, Bulgaria should inform its partners about what is happening and seek a common reaction within the alliances in which it participates.

”We should somehow consult with our partners, inform them about what is happening”, said Georg Georgiev.

He defined the events as not only hybrid, but also a real threat to national security.

At the moment, the information provided does not contain data on the number of ships attacked, material damage caused, or people injured. The meeting of the CSNS is expected to discuss the risks to maritime security and the country's critical infrastructure.

Sources: bntnews.bg