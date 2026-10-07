Vigenin in Strasbourg: EU-China relations must be built on dialogue

„Our relations with China cannot be reduced to a choice between confrontation and conciliation. Europe must be firm where our interests and values are at stake in terms of human rights, fair competition and the protection of our industrial base. However, firmness should not mean that we should close the door to dialogue.“ This was stated by the Bulgarian MEP from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, Christian Vigenin, during the debate in Strasbourg on the report on political relations between the EU and China, which was adopted by the EP. The document focuses on trade imbalances, strategic dependencies, human rights, Taiwan and Beijing's support for Russia.

Vigenin told his colleagues that China is too important a global player for Europe to afford not to engage in dialogue with it. "We need an independent European approach - principled, realistic and based on our own interests, rather than automatically following the policies of others. This means clearly stating our differences, while identifying areas where cooperation can lead to concrete results," he stressed. According to the MEP, artificial intelligence is one of these areas. "The EU and China are among the main players in the development of AI and we have a common interest in discussing safety, standards, transparency and responsible use," the MEP said. He pointed out that both countries support the rules-based international order and a strong role for the UN. This, he believes, could serve as a basis for applying the same logic to broader relations.

“Europe must be open, independent and constructive. Our draft report sounds like a declaration of war“- this is how Christian Vigenin assessed the document, who voted against the document and urged his colleagues not to support it.

For contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/