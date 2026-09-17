Adv. Rangelov: A threat from a parent triggered the tragedy with Ivaylo Kalushev

A threat from the father of a minor child is probably the specific reason that triggered the tragic actions of Ivaylo Kalushev, which led to the death of his group of Petrohan and Okolchitsa. This was reported to Bulgaria ON AIR by lawyer Lyudmil Rangelov.

He presented details about the complex expertise and possible motives for the unprecedented criminal case.

According to lawyer Rangelov, the main question of external interference already has a categorical negative answer. The appointed experts indicate that Kalushev had criminal preferences for minors, which he managed to keep secret for a long time.

“His latest actions are related to an attempt to attract some minor to this group in order to be exploited. However, this minor has some serious father“, the lawyer points out. It is assumed that the subsequent conversation and a possible real threat to Kalushev tipped the scales and provoked his final decisions.

In order to keep his secret even after death, the organizer liquidated the remaining members of the group, since they had compromising information. “Any of these individuals, if alive after his death, could compromise him. That is why they are all gone“, Rangelov adds, emphasizing the manipulative abilities of the perpetrator.

Currently, other pre-trial proceedings related to the case are also underway. One concerns a possible crime in the service of the school "Kosmos", where violations of official duties may be discovered. The other investigates the cash flows and donations received by the group.

The lawyer is skeptical that the financial investigation will lead to anything substantial, since the donations were made voluntarily by people who recognized the declared environmental causes. "I exclude that they knew about what was happening at the hut and supported such actions," he specifies, writes dunavmost.com.

The relatives of the deceased, including the mother of Nikolay Zlatkov, reject the conclusions of the prosecutor's office and define them as free writings. Rangelov expresses sympathy for their tragedy, but is adamant that speculation about a mafia or political murder is completely unfounded.

“There is no real political connection“, he is adamant. The next official briefing of the investigators is expected to take place after the upcoming presidential elections, in order to avoid further artificial politicization of the tragedy.