The Council of Ministers must approve the size of the poverty line. An increase of just over 13% is planned, which will bring its value to 443 euros from January 1 next year. The higher threshold will lead to an increase in a number of social benefits, for which an additional 93 million euros will be provided.

The poverty line is increasing to 443 euros, reminds "Nova TV".

The government will also adopt a change in the order by which state-owned enterprises transfer their profits to the state budget.

The agenda also includes the appointment of a chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission.