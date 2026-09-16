16-year-old boy dies in Plovdiv, mother blames doctors

A 16-year-old boy died of sepsis after a complication of peritonitis. The child spent 23 days in a Plovdiv hospital and died 3 weeks later despite emergency surgery. The boy's mother blames the doctors who treated her son during the first 14 days for not paying attention to his symptoms and prescribing the wrong treatment, which turned out to be fatal, reports bTV.

“I simply don't wish this nightmare on any parent and I don't want it to happen to other people. He simply didn't deserve to experience the pain and suffering that happened to him. And no child, no person, deserves it. They didn't just kill him, they killed his grandmother and me, because from now on we will continue in agony“, said Neviana Gesheva, the mother of the deceased boy.

Neviana Gesheva is a primary school teacher. She is raising her son alone.

„Marty was my only child. With Down syndrome. Despite his diagnosis, he was extremely healthy and had not been hospitalized for 14 years for any reason“, she shares.

On July 29, Marty was urgently admitted to a surgical clinic and stayed there for two weeks. The reason - the presence of blood in the stool after a viral infection.

„During all these 14 days, I reported absolutely every night that his stomach was unnaturally swollen, that I even noticed swelling on his legs. And when they constantly gave him sedatives and painkillers, I cried and raised the alarm that I was sure that his stomach hurt“, says Neviana Gesheva.

According to the mother, the doctors did not pay attention to the symptoms and redirected her son to a children's clinic with the diagnosis of “blocked hepatic vein“. A week later, Marty's condition suddenly worsened and on August 20 he underwent emergency surgery in another surgical clinic.

“He was operated on by Professor Novakov, who gave his all, everything – and the impossible! But Marty's condition was already very little compatible with life, since 7 liters of purulent fluid were removed from him. And Professor Novakov said that the peritonitis had been going on for many days. And on the morning of September 10, Marty died," says the mother.

The University Hospital "St. George" commented that an internal investigation has been launched into the case to clarify all the circumstances.