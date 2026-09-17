PP introduces legal changes: Decrees on pardon to be published mandatory

We are introducing changes to the Law on the State Gazette, which will oblige the presidency to publish issued decrees on pardon, announced the leader of "Continuing the Change" Assen Vassilev at a briefing in the National Assembly.

Vassilev pointed out that a provision has been included that will allow all unpublished decrees to be published.

After the accusations of Assen Vassilev: The Presidency explained why Yotova pardoned the “Escobar of Petritsk“

For the third day now, Mrs. Yotova has not published the pardon decrees that she has issued in recent years, including the decree for the five pardoned drug traffickers. Bulgarian citizens should know who exactly was pardoned and why, Vassilev also said.

Regarding the removal of Ms. Pushkarova, the previous head of the pardons committee, Vassilev quoted Yotova as saying - "she is dissatisfied with the level of transparency, publicity and analyticality". Perhaps the level of transparency was too high and should have been reduced, he said.

Vassilev to Yotova: Why exactly a drug dealer and a drug trafficker were pardoned

Regarding the measures that the government will propose to reduce fuel prices, Vassilev commented that it is not yet clear how specific the measures are. This is a rather belated reaction, even when the budget was being adopted, we said that there should be an anti-crisis package, because it was no surprise to anyone that fuel prices would rise as a result of the war in Iran, he added.

In 2022, we gave a 25 stotinki discount at the gas station for cheap fuels, not premium ones, and this helped Bulgarian drivers, Vassilev pointed out.