Weather today, forecast for Friday, September 18: Sunny with temporary clouds and some precipitation

On Friday, September 18, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, with temporary increases in cloudiness in the afternoon. In some places in Western Bulgaria and in the mountainous regions, short-term precipitation is possible, and according to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, thunder is not ruled out in some areas.

The minimum temperatures in most places will be between 12 and 16 degrees, and the maximum will reach around 24-29 degrees. Along the Black Sea coast it will be a little cooler, but with many sunny hours and light to moderate wind.

What to expect in the regions of the country

In the plain parts, the day will start with good visibility and relatively calm weather. In the afternoon, cloudiness will increase in places, but for most of the country it will remain without significant precipitation.

In Western Bulgaria and over the mountains there is a greater probability of short-term precipitation, locally accompanied by thunderstorms. In the rest of the country, the forecast is for mostly dry and calm weather.

At the sea and in the mountains

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea coast, with temporary increases in cloudiness, but with a low probability of precipitation. Temperatures will remain suitable for the end of September, with the sea breeze bringing a feeling of more moderate warmth.

In the mountains it will be more unstable, especially in the afternoon hours. There, cumulus clouds will develop more actively and in places there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms.

In general, Friday will offer typical early autumn weather: more sun, temporary clouds and only local short precipitation, especially in the western and mountainous regions of the country.

Sources: BTA, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology