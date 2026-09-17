Maya Manolova becomes Chairperson of the Consumer Protection Commission

Maya Manolova - Naydenova is the new Chairperson of the Consumer Protection Commission for the term until the end of the mandate. This was decided today by the Council of Ministers at its regular meeting.

The Consumer Protection Commission is a specialized state body implementing consumer protection legislation in Bulgaria and exercising administrative control over the entire domestic market. The Consumer Protection Commission is a legal entity funded by the budget with its headquarters in Sofia. It is a collegial body under the Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry with regional units throughout the country to exercise control over unfair trade practices and for the general safety of goods and services.

The Consumer Protection Commission consists of three members, including a Chairperson, who are appointed for a term of 5 years by a decision of the Council of Ministers and are appointed by the Prime Minister. At least one of the members of the commission is a lawyer and one is an economist.

After the dismissal of the chairperson Maria Filipova and her election as Deputy Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria, Alexander Kolyachev, currently a member of the commission, was appointed as the interim chairperson of the CPC. To complete the composition of the commission, a decision was made to appoint Maya Manolova - Naydenova as chairperson, and to terminate the powers of Alexander Kolyachev as chairperson, while he remains a member of the CPC.

Maya Bozhidarova Manolova-Naydenova is a Bulgarian politician, leader of the civic platform Stand Up.BG and of the political party "Stand Up Bulgaria", a member of parliament from the parliamentary group of the Coalition for Bulgaria in the XL and XLI National Assemblies. She is a deputy and deputy chairperson in the XLII National Assembly. Manolova is a member of parliament in the XLIII National Assembly from the group of "BSP Left Bulgaria" for one year until her election as Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria. She is a deputy and chairwoman of the parliamentary group of the coalition "Stand Up! Get Out of Here!" in the XLV National Assembly, as well as a deputy and chairwoman of the parliamentary group of the coalition "Stand Up BG! We are coming!" in the XLVI National Assembly.

On July 30, 2015, she was elected National Ombudsman of Bulgaria with 129 votes in the XLIII National Assembly, against 82 votes for the previous Ombudsman and candidate for a second term, Konstantin Penchev.

In her personal biography as of 2016, Manolova writes that she is involved in sports, playing football, both women's and mixed, and defines herself as a believing Christian, tolerant of all religions, with the exception of sects.