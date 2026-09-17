Drunk driver causes six-car crash in Sofia

A drunk 21-year-old driver caused a six-car crash in Sofia. The man was arrested, and the court imposed the most severe detention measure on him – “detention in custody”. This was announced by the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident occurred on September 14. Around 6:30 p.m. on the “Hemus” highway police officers signaled the truck to stop, but the driver did not obey and continued driving.

After a subsequent pursuit, upon entering Sofia on the boulevard “Botevgradsko Shose“, the police again signaled to stop. The driver did not obey and caused an accident with six other cars.

The breathalyzer showed 1.67 per mille of alcohol in the blood.

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has brought the man to criminal liability. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case for crimes for which the law provides for a penalty of “deprivation of liberty“.

Initially, the accused was detained for a period of up to 72 hours, and after a request was submitted by the supervising prosecutor, the court determined a permanent measure of “detention in custody“.

The decision can be appealed before the Sofia City Court.