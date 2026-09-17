The scandal with cameras in the toilets: Mahat Alexander Evtimov also from the post of deputy director of 141st Primary School

The deputy director of 141st Primary School “Narodni buditeli“ Alexander Evtimov is being removed, Nova TV reports. Months ago, the man was removed as director of 138th Primary School and received two charges after students discovered cameras in the toilets of the high school.

A few days ago, it became clear that he had been reappointed to a management position - as deputy director. Now he will lose this position, and the prosecutor's office told NOVA that the expert reports on the cameras are in the final stages.

Last year, Polya's daughter, who was in 9th grade at the time, suspected that there might be cameras in the toilets of her school. "Children now have modern devices. They detect that what is disguised as a motion sensor has a camera inside", says Polya Tsvetkova.

Immediately after that, a report was filed, and the director, Alexander Evtimov, was arrested and charged with two counts - for filming the children without explicit permission and for creating pornographic materials with minors. Days later, he was fired. According to initial data, over 3,800 video files from the cameras in the school toilets were found.

"Expertise was assigned to all these technical devices. They should answer all these questions - how many there are, when they were created and what the content of the recordings themselves is. We have the assurance of the investigating authorities that the investigation is nearing its end," commented the spokesperson for the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, Alexandra Stefanova.

While the investigation was ongoing, on September 15, Polya heard from her daughter: "Mom, Mr. Evtimov, who changed his name, became the deputy principal of another school, an elementary school. Why was this person even allowed to be appointed?"

The Sofia District Education Department has launched an investigation. The Sofia Municipality is also categorical: "We do not dispute his right to work, but we call on him to make a personal moral decision and at least temporarily vacate the position until the case is clarified," said the Deputy Mayor for Education of the Sofia Municipality, Desislava Zhelyazkova.

In order to restore peace to School 141, the new principal of the school decided to remove Evtimov. "In previous years, we managed without a deputy principal, and I consider it appropriate to close this position. He was appointed on July 1 by the previous management in order to assist with school documentation during the summer months, when there are no students", said Gena Zhivkova-Cholakova, who is the temporary acting principal of 141 Primary School “Narodni Buditeli“.

To dismiss the concerns of parents and teachers, the principal conducted inspections and no hidden cameras were found anywhere. A few days ago, in a written position to NOVA, Evtimov disputed the accusations against him and pointed out that he was appealing his dismissal from the previous school. He also assured that he meets the requirements to be the deputy principal.