Prime Minister Radev convenes the Security Council of the Council of Ministers

On September 18, from 8:30 a.m., a working meeting will be held in the Council of Ministers on the measures prepared by the institutions in connection with high fuel prices. This is part of Prime Minister Radev's program for tomorrow, the press center of the Council of Ministers reports. Here is more from Rumen Radev's schedule tomorrow:

At 9:00 a.m., Prime Minister Rumen Radev will convene a meeting of the Security Council of the Council of Ministers.

At 10:30 a.m., a ceremony in the Granite Hall will award employees of the Ministry of Interior for their merits in the fight against the production and distribution of drugs.

At 11:00 a.m., in the Granite Hall, Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev, and Chairman of the National Security Agency Plamen Tonchev will give a briefing on actions taken by the institutions against corruption.