"DANS has many shortcomings. Strategic for the country's national security, objects have fictitious owners - citizens of Sri Lanka, Belize, Cyprus, etc. DANS has done nothing about this issue for many years. These companies are practically owned by Hristo Kovachki - one of the oligarchs and the people of the conquered country".

This was stated by the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" and MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bozhanov at a briefing for journalists in the National Assembly, quoted by news.bg.

For this reason, the State Security Service is introducing a bill to oblige the National Security Agency to investigate thoroughly and establish the real owners of these sites. The National Security Agency and the public cannot not know who owns companies, sites, and thermal power plants important for national security. We expect it to be supported by all who have stated that they will fight the oligarchy, Mirchev pointed out.

"As always, when it comes to oligarchs and scoundrels, the prosecutor's office turns a blind eye," he also said.

Regarding the party's connection to the case of the six-person "Petrohan-Okolchitsa" murder and the activities of Ivaylo Kalushev's group, Mirchev specified that there have been many attempts to do this. "Yes, Bulgaria" to be destroyed.

"Not only did we not know Ivaylo Kalushev, nor did Hristo Ivanov know him, nor Antoaneta Tsoneva. Neither of us went to the "Petrohan" hut, or did they have anything in common," he is categorical and reminded that it was their parliamentary group that was the first to request that all information on the investigation be clarified.

Mirchev also emphasized that no one from the State Security Service trusted Ivaylo Kalushev. "No one knew him. No one has a red horse on their hand, unlike the Bankyan Lama. Lest it turn out in the end that Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski - both with a red horse, trusted Kalushev," the MP scolded.

The other co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bozhanov drew attention to the fact that the topic of the six-person murder in the "Petrohan-Okolchitsa" case was politicized and that is why citizens do not trust the prosecutor's office.

Bozhanov also commented on another topic of the State Duma, expressing hope that the ruling party will listen to the opposition on fuel compensation. "The price will continue to go up, the government is obliged to take measures. Our proposals do not harm the budget in any way", assured the co-chairman of the State Duma.

The State Duma defined the idea of reducing VAT on fuels, proposed by "Vazrazhdane", as "bad".