Plamen Todorov: The new CPC will inherit between 300 and 400 old pre-trial proceedings

According to unofficial data, the newly formed Commission for Combating Corruption will inherit between 300 and 400 old pre-trial proceedings from the previous commission. This was stated by its chairman Plamen Todorov during a meeting of the relevant parliamentary commission, reported by BTA.

He noted that the State Agency “National Security“ have inventories and have prepared the materials, but until the appointment and staffing of the relevant directorates in the commission, their transfer and work on them will not be carried out.

Todorov noted that the Commission has not yet taken the actions assigned to it by law, due to the fact that organizational and administrative activities are still being carried out. “After we took office, we found that we were literally starting from scratch“, he said.

However, the Chairman specified that signals are received on the new website of the commission and its official e-mail almost every day. However, they cannot be processed at the moment and are being referred according to competence.

Mariana Shoteva, a member of the commission, stated that the publication in the State Gazette of the organizational regulations of the body is imminent and then the appointment of the administration will be able to begin.

We want this commission to start working, as provided for in the law - well and transparently, but for this to happen, the regulatory framework must be ready, we must have a building in which this commission can operate, as well as assets and employees, Shoteva added.

BTA recalls that the new composition of the newly constituted Commission for Combating Corruption took office on August 3, 2026 with four members - Plamen Todorov, Pavel Gaydarov, Mariana Shoteva, Milen Shopov. By law, the commission has five members, but it works with four, since the Supreme Court of Cassation did not select a candidate from its quota.