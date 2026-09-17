Iliana Yotova: The wound from the "Petrokhan" case is very heavy. This is a blow against all of us as a society

„It is not serious to involve such a heavy case in the election campaign. The drama and wound from all that has happened is much heavier. This is really a blow, but not against opponents, but a blow against all of us as a society.“

This is what he said on the show „Face to Face“ on bTV President Iliana Yotova in connection with the "Petrohan" case.

„For how many years, how many institutions have turned a blind eye to everything that happened there. How is it that a Bulgarian school is registered and no one asks the question of how a child can go there for so long?“, Yotova asked.

„The signals that came in about this place - let's ask who covered them up and how, why these investigative actions were stopped. In addition, how can such a large space be fenced off. Somewhere in this whole context, the issue of issuing weapons remains“, commented the head of state.

„I am sure that the best medicine here is not confrontation and use for election campaigns, although I wonder why some political parties think that in this way someone is attacking them. Do they have a guilty conscience?“, Yotova also asked.

"Or maybe because certain data about the way this entire empire was financed was leaked. But nevertheless, let's do everything possible together to get to the truth“, she added.

„I'm not sure that this case around Petrokhan is the only thing in a parallel world in which we talk about problems in the everyday life of each of us, and somewhere there they are using children“, the head of state believes.

„There is no way we can lightly wait for all the evidence, so that it does not turn into just one big bubble and noise again and then close the case. We have to get to the truth. There are probably many difficult things that we still need to learn, but we are obliged to learn them“, said Iliana Yotova.