Manolova after taking over the head position at the Consumer Protection Commission: People expect action. Let the speculators think about it

The prices are huge. I know that people's expectations are huge too. What I did as a civil defender, I will continue to do now and in an institutional capacity. It will not be easy, but I will give all my strength to stop the outrages. People expect action. Let the speculators think about it. This is what the new chairwoman of the Consumer Protection Commission Maya Manolova wrote on her Facebook profile, reports "Focus".

"Focus" recalls that former Ombudsman Maya Manolova became the Chairperson of the Consumer Protection Commission earlier today. This was adopted by a decision of the Council of Ministers. Manolova will be the head of the commission until her 5-year term expires.

After the dismissal of Chairperson Maria Filipova and her election as Deputy Ombudsman, Alexander Kolyachev from the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet, currently a member of the commission, was appointed as the interim Chairperson of the Consumer Protection Commission. Kolyachev's powers as Chairperson were terminated, and he remains a member of the Consumer Protection Commission.

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) is a specialized state body implementing consumer protection legislation in Bulgaria and exercising administrative control over the entire domestic market. The CPC is a budget-funded legal entity with its headquarters in Sofia. It is a collegial body under the Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry with regional units throughout the country to exercise control over unfair trade practices and for the general safety of goods and services.