MFA: The Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to the UAE was urgently recalled back to Sofia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs urgently recalled the Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to the United Arab Emirates.

According to the established procedure, heads of diplomatic missions are dismissed from office by decree of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria upon a proposal by the Council of Ministers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take the appropriate actions to submit the issue for consideration by the Council of Ministers.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova has also ordered an inspection of the activities of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria to the United Arab Emirates.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev requested the immediate recall of the Ambassador of Bulgaria to the United Arab Emirates Ivan Yordanov. The reason is his father's connection with the company through which the flights of the leader of the Bulgarian People's Rights Movement Delyan Peevski to Dubai were made.

During a press conference today at the Council of Ministers, dedicated to the fight against corruption - one of the main priorities of the ruling party from "Progressive Bulgaria", not a single name of a person or company was mentioned, except for Delyan Peevski and Vladislav Goranov.

Ivan Yordanov will become ambassador to the UAE in the fall of 2022 at the proposal of Galab Donev's office. Before that - since 2018, he was consul general in Dubai.

The appointments of ambassadors take place after a long coordination procedure between the government and the president, with the final word being given by the head of state. Before that, an agreement from the host country is also required.