Severe accident leaves large part of Varna without water

A serious and unexpected incident in the water transmission network caused a large-scale interruption of water supply in a large part of the city of Varna. A severe accident in a main water main left thousands of households without a drop of water on the weekend. The break is located on a key route that supplies several of the city's large districts, the dispatch center of the water supply company announced.

Tens of thousands of citizens are affected by the water crisis. The teams of “Water Supply and Sewerage“ (Water Supply and Sewerage) – Varna have been mobilized at full speed and have been sent to the scene of the accident with heavy equipment to begin immediate emergency repair activities.

Which areas in Varna are most severely affected

According to official and current information at this time, the following areas in the city remain without water supply:

Quarter “Levski“ – in most of the high and low areas;

Quarter “Chaika“ – completely interrupted water supply;

The area around the Monument of Bulgarian-Soviet Friendship and nearby smaller areas;

Part of the colorful neighborhood and subscribers around “Vasil Levski“ Blvd.

Due to the scale of the breach and the need to drain huge amounts of water along the route before the actual repair, the pressure has also dropped in some of the central parts of Varna.

“The breach is extremely serious. A large section of the worn-out pipe needs to be replaced. We are doing everything possible to shorten the technological time for repair“, commented the engineers on duty from the Water and Sewerage Company.

When is the water supply expected to be restored

The management of Water and Sewerage-Varna assures that the repair teams will work without interruption until the problem is completely eliminated. Initial estimates indicate that normal water supply and pressure in the network are expected to be restored by late today. However, the company warns that in case of possible complications in the process of welding and strengthening the main water supply, the deadline may be extended.

Citizens are urged to stock up on the necessary quantities of water for domestic needs. Up-to-date information on the progress of repairs and possible new shutdowns in other neighborhoods can be followed in real time on the official portal of ViK-Varna (vikvarna.com)