Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision with truck in Haskovo region, another injured

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died in a serious accident near the Haskovo village of Manastir. A second person was also injured in the traffic accident, Nova TV reports.

According to initial data, shortly before noon, six motorcyclists were traveling in a group in the direction of Kardzhali. At one point, one of them separated from the column and attempted to overtake, which resulted in a head-on collision with a small truck.

The impact was so strong that the truck overturned. The motorcycle also hit a passenger car. Its 25-year-old driver died. Another motorcyclist from the group also fell in the accident. He suffered abrasions.

The accident caused serious traffic difficulties and columns of cars formed in the area. The RIA reported that traffic at the 38th kilometer of road III-507 between Manastir and Knizhovnik is restricted.

Traffic is being redirected along a bypass route through Manastir, Malevo, Koren, Malak Izvor, Golyam Izvor, Stambolovo, Zhalti Bryag and Knizhovnik.