Velichkov on "Petrohan: The case returns before the elections

The "Petrohan" case has re-entered the political conversation after the MP from "We Continue the Change" Velislav Velichkov stated on BNT that the topic appears "always on the eve of an election campaign". The reason is the accusation announced by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office against the former Minister of Environment and Water Borislav Sandov.

According to the prosecutor's office, Sandov has been brought in as a defendant for providing control functions to a non-governmental organization in the area of the "Petrohan" hut. The state prosecution claims that the case is being worked on according to different versions and that at the moment no evidence of foreign interference in the deaths investigated in area.

Velichkov defended the agreement concluded by Sandov with the organization and defined it as a framework agreement, not a contract for specific actions. He raised the question of why, if there were violations, there was no reaction from subsequent ministers, prime ministers and services.

„Petrohan“ is the subject of several parallel inspections and investigations, after the prosecutor's office announced the collection of evidence related to the actions of individuals and structures around the hut. There have also been separate statements on the subject in recent days by Borislav Sandov, who said that he had not received a notice of being charged as a defendant and that he was not worried about the development of the case.

In the same interview, Velislav Velichkov also commented on the political interpretation of the case, warning that preliminary assessments could undermine trust in justice. He questioned the suggestions that the investigation was political in nature, and insisted that it was a criminal proceeding.

The investigation around “Petrohan“ continues, and the prosecution and the Ministry of Interior have repeatedly announced new actions in the case in recent months. At present, the indictment against Borislav Sandov remains the latest stage in the development of the case.

Sources: BNT, Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, BTA