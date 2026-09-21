Gyurov and Kandev registered for the elections: We are entering this campaign with a single goal - victory

Representatives of the Initiative Committee nominating Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev submitted to the CEC the documents and the signature for their registration as candidates for head of state and vice president.

The submission of the documents was attended by Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, the co-chairman of the Initiative Committee Konstantin Valkov and attorney. Vasil Stefanov.

"We expect a direct campaign, close to the Bulgarian citizens, our priorities are to provide them with a strong voice, an independent president, on whom they can rely", said presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov.

He thanked the citizens for their support and emphasized that he talks to people every day and hears their expectations and hopes.

„Bulgarian citizens currently have both the power and the voice to change the development of the country. I am very grateful for their support. I talk to them every day, I hear their trust and hope“, said the candidate.

Gyurov also thanked the initiative committee, which stands behind his candidacy, for the enthusiasm shown.

„We are entering this campaign with a single goal - victory. And this victory will not be for us, it will be for the Bulgarian citizens“, he said.

When asked whether he would maintain his closeness to the people even in the event of a possible victory, Gyurov answered in the affirmative.

“This is our request – to carry this closeness, this openness and integrity from the campaign to the mandate“, said Andrey Gyurov.