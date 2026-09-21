Left unattended, 3-year-old child played with a lighter and set fire to a house in the Pleven region, baby injured

A large fire with injuries broke out in the Pleven region, the police announced.

On September 18, a report was filed about a burning house in the village of Orehovitsa. The fire was extinguished. It was found that there were small children left unattended in one of the rooms of the house.

A 3-year-old played with a lighter and set fire to a curtain on a window. The fire burned down the roof structure - about 70 sq m., and caused significant material damage to the entire building.

While taking the children out of the burning house and saving property from it, a 28-year-old man injured himself, causing cuts to his hands.

The man was admitted to a clinic in Pleven for treatment - his life is not in danger. A five-month-old girl was also transported to the Emergency Medical Center, who inhaled smoke and toxic fumes.

The baby was admitted to a children's ward for observation, his life is not in danger. The case is under investigation.