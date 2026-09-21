The Initiative Committee of Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev registered with the Central Election Commission

The Initiative Committee registered our candidacies with Ms. Iliana Yotova for President and Vice President of Bulgaria, said the candidate for Vice President Kiril Valchev, after the co-chairs of the Initiative Committee (IC), nominating their candidacies as independent candidates for President and Vice President, submitted the list of signatures for registration to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

For the elections on October 25, over nine thousand signatures were submitted by the co-chairs of the EC Hristo Pimpirev, Emine Gulestan and Krum Zarkov, together with Valchev.

Iliyana Yotova is not here because she is currently traveling to New York, where she will speak before the UN General Assembly – the place where peoples of the world gather in search of agreement to live in peace, said Valchev.

He sent a message to all candidates on the occasion of Independence Day. “I want to send a message to all candidates, which is written in the Manifesto of Independence, that the Bulgarian people and their head of state cannot but have the same thoughts and one desire“, said Valchev.

When asked about the priorities they will set in this campaign, he added three more things mentioned in the manifesto - the Bulgarian people are always peace-loving, the Bulgarian people are part of the family of civilized peoples and that the Bulgarian people yearn for cultural and economic progress.

The vice-presidential candidate highlighted three principles that, in his opinion, should be guiding in the upcoming campaign. Among them, he pointed out the peace-loving nature of the Bulgarian people, Bulgaria's belonging to the family of civilized nations and the aspiration for cultural and economic progress. “The Bulgarian people yearn for cultural and economic progress“, said Valchev.

According to him, these principles should be among the foundations of the messages of the presidential candidate couple. “Society needs reassurance“ Earlier in the day, Valchev said that Bulgarian society needs reassurance and a meaningful political debate. According to him, the debate should be aimed at development, building on what has already been achieved.

“To build on what has been achieved and move forward“, he said. Valchev defined the upcoming vote as a choice between consent and correction, stating that the decision on the direction of the country belongs to the Bulgarian citizens. Yotova not present at registration Iliana Yotova was not present in person at the registration with the CEC, as she is traveling to New York to participate in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Valchev explained that the initiative committee has submitted the necessary documents and signatures for registration of the presidential candidate couple. The presidential and vice-presidential elections are scheduled for October 25, 2026. The upcoming campaign will determine the main political messages of the participating presidential candidate couples, and voters will have the opportunity to make their choice on October 25.