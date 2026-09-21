Drunk truck driver knocks down fence in Burgas

A 51-year-old truck driver was detained after he crashed with 2.38 per mille of alcohol in Burgas, the police announced.

The incident occurred on September 18 at around 9:00 a.m. in the area of the "Slavyanka" base on the Burgas street of the same name.

When making a right turn, the truck with a trailer attached knocked down part of a low metal fence in the yard of the base. The accident caused material damage.

The officers of the "Traffic Police" who arrived at the scene tested the 51-year-old driver from Sofia for alcohol use. The breathalyzer recorded 2.38 per mille.

The man has been detained for up to 24 hours. The case is ongoing.