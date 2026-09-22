Politicians' messages for September 22

On the occasion of Independence Day, representatives of political forces sent messages to Bulgarians. In the congratulations for September 22, the leading themes are freedom, national sovereignty, responsibility to the state and the right of Bulgaria to determine its own path.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev also sent a message to Bulgarians on the occasion of Independence Day. He emphasized the historical significance of September 22, 1908, and the responsibility of each generation to defend the country's sovereignty.

Radev recalled that with the proclamation of Independence, Bulgaria finally rejected its vassal dependence on the Ottoman Empire and took its place among the sovereign European states.

In his words, the then statesmen fulfilled their historical mission for the full restoration of Bulgarian statehood. From that moment on, the country took its destiny into its own hands and defended its independence through the subsequent trials and wars for national unification. „Independence is the property of those worthy of it and requires conscious responsibility, unity and daily deeds for its affirmation“, the Prime Minister said.

GERB leader Boyko Borisov emphasized the connection between the independence of the state and the freedom of the individual.

„Independence begins with the free person – free to work, create, undertake and determine his own future“, he said in his congratulations on the holiday.

Borisov indicated that he believes in Bulgaria, which preserves its traditions, guarantees order and security, respects labor and gives the opportunity to enterprising people to develop freely.

The GERB leader also made reference to the historical significance of September 22. “118 years ago, Bulgaria declared that it would determine its own destiny. It is our responsibility to protect this independence every day“, he emphasized.

The leader of the MRF Delyan Peevski also congratulated Bulgarians on Independence Day and called for the country's freedom and sovereignty to be defended and preserved.

In his message, he recalled that 118 years ago, Bulgaria's Independence was proclaimed as a result of bold political decisions and the assumption of historical responsibility. In his words, this act affirms the country as a free, equal and independent European state.

Peevski called on Bulgarian society to value the achieved freedom and independence and to continue on the path to a secure, stable and developing Bulgaria.

“Let us value and protect our independence and freedom! Happy holiday!“, the leader of the MRF declared.