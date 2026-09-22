This day should be a guide for our politicians and diplomats, how to make politics

This day - September 22, the declaration of Bulgaria's Independence, should be an example of inspiration, this day and Independence should be a guide for Bulgarian politicians and diplomats, how to make politics in the Internet society, recommended in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio Prof. Veselin Yanchev, head of the Department of History of Bulgaria at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski".

"Young generations should seek the truth, be critical, not trust authorities and build authorities themselves, and search for themselves and their place in this world. Because everything depends on the effort and activity of each generation," added Prof. Yanchev.

According to him, Independence and the problem are interpreted in a very primitive way:

"Independence is understood as something and a country that opposes others and follows its national interests. In the past, and now, there is no absolute independence. We must understand it as a bonus for society and look for ways and means that give us the opportunity to develop progressively."

When asked whether politicians realize this responsibility, how independent we are at the moment, the professor referred to the Manifesto:

"The goal of Bulgarian politics, at that time, was solely to turn Bulgaria into a country that is worthy of being a full member of the family of civilized nations. I am afraid that we periodically, at the mercy of logic and reason, try to turn towards uncivilized countries. This is not an expression of independence, but evidence of short-sightedness that does not rest on the interests of Bulgarian society.

The other thing we mean by the Manifesto is that Bulgarian politicians must remove everything that hinders the development of economic development, seek allies, and not observe the processes from the sidelines."