Parle vu française: Parliament allocates 102 thousand euros excluding VAT for language courses for MPs

The National Assembly has allocated 102 thousand euros excluding VAT to organize language courses for MPs and employees. The amount is set for the period until 2029, when the mandate of the 52nd parliament should expire, if it is full, writes "24 hours".

The parameters of the public procurement call for proposals provide for training in English, German and French - for all three from level A1 to C1, but also specialized courses for working with the institutions of the European Union in the respective language. And for English, a level similar to that required for lawyers is also required.

The organization of language courses in the parliament is done regularly in order to improve the knowledge of both deputies and employees. However, practice shows that in recent mandates, interest in such training has been mainly from employees, and less from the members of parliament themselves. They often travel abroad as part of the NA delegations to various European institutions, as well as for interparliamentary meetings.

The courses must now be 150 hours long, and the groups of "students" must be from 5 to 9 people. It is explicitly specified that the class schedule must be consistent with all three parliamentary vacations - for Christmas, for Easter and in August. There will be an initial test that will determine the level of each of those wishing to improve.