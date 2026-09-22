Fire engulfs the roof of the Troyan Municipality building

A fire broke out in the Troyan Municipality building on “Vazrazhdane“ Square. The flames have engulfed the roof structure, but the fire was brought under control before it caused more serious damage. No one was injured, announced the mayor of the city, Donka Mihaylova.

While the fire crews were battling the elements, administration employees have taken action to protect key equipment and documents. The server in which the municipality's information is stored was protected from the water during the extinguishing. Important documentation from the premises on the second floor was also saved.

The initial inspection shows that the material damage can be repaired. Its exact amount is yet to be established. It is still unclear what caused the fire, and the causes of its occurrence are being clarified.

Mayor Donka Mihaylova thanked the firefighters from Troyan and Lovech, the gendarmerie officers and the head of the Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city, Chief Inspector Ivaylo Slavkov, for their response. Work to overcome the consequences of the fire continues.