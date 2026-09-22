Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, September 23: Cold front brings cooling

The day will bring a noticeable cooling in the country, according to the Meteo Balkans forecast. In Sofia, around 17 degrees maximum and 5 degrees minimum temperature are expected, and in Plovdiv - up to 23 degrees.

Varna will be around 22 degrees, and Burgas - 21 degrees. In Smolyan, the forecast is for only 14 degrees maximum and 4 degrees minimum temperature, which ranks it among the coldest points in the country for the day.

Cooler in Western Bulgaria

A weak northwest wind and values of around 17 degrees during the day are indicated for the capital. In most of Western Bulgaria, temperatures will remain lower than those in the eastern regions.

According to the forecast map for the country, on Wednesday in Pleven, Ruse, Stara Zagora, Pazardzhik, Haskovo and Kardzhali, daytime temperatures will be in the range of 21-23 degrees. In the higher and valley areas, it will be cooler.

Possible first frosts

Meteo Balkans warns of a sharp cold snap and indicates that in the morning hours of September 23 and 24, the first autumn frosts are possible in some places. They are most likely in the traditionally colder valley fields, the high fields of Western Bulgaria and parts of the Fore-Balkans.

The day also comes against the backdrop of astronomical autumn, which occurs on September 23.

Sources: Meteo Balkans