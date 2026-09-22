Ivaylo Mirchev: Independence requires institutions that serve the citizens

Independence requires institutions that serve the citizens and a justice system that establishes justice, wrote on the occasion of Independence Day, the leader of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev on his Facebook profile.

On September 22, 1908, in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria declared its independence and rejected vassal dependence on the Ottoman Empire, wrote Mirchev.

After the Liberation and Unification, our country is taking the next decisive step towards a full place among European countries. It achieved it with political will, courage and diplomacy. Today we bear the responsibility to defend what has been achieved, writes Mirchev.

In a united Europe, we can participate in decisions about our common future. Our task is to do it with a sense of clear direction and dignity, Mirchev points out.

We owe it to our ancestors, who built modern Bulgaria, and to the children who will inherit it, Ivaylo Mirchev also wrote.