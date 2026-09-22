Independence in the modern world

Independence is not only a feeling of freedom, but also means responsibility for the decisions we make. Communication expert Iva Ekimova and producer and screenwriter Borislav Chuchkov united around this opinion on the air of “Your Day” on Independence Day.

“Independence is not just a feeling, but the conquest of territory and we do not realize how large-scale this is“, commented Ekimova. According to her, many people want to be independent, but they do not always realize the responsibility that goes with this position. “This means being responsible for the decisions you make“, she pointed out.

Ekimova noted that in the modern world, there is no way for a country to be completely independent. Bulgaria is part of the European Union and NATO and works in partnership with other countries. “Neither Bulgaria nor any other EU member state can be alone“, said the communication expert.

According to Borislav Chuchkov, Bulgaria needs to have more self-confidence as a member state of the European Union. He also emphasized the role of journalists and the independence of the media.

Ekimova also commented on the influence of social networks on the feeling of independence. According to her, people often accept platforms as a place where they can freely express their opinions, but they do not always realize the influence that their words can have on other people.

The experts touched on the topic of education and its role in building responsible and independent-thinking people. Ekimova emphasized that students must acquire not only knowledge, but also skills to apply them in practice. According to her, we live in an environment in which “short memory“ is supported and encouraged, which makes education and critical thinking even more important.

Chuchkov added that there should be a stronger emphasis on art and culture in schools. “Studying art also educates about beauty. It teaches you, for example, not to throw your butt on the street“, he said. According to him, it is through art and culture that we build an attitude towards the environment in which we live and towards the people around us.