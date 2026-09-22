President Iliana Yotova: The Great Act of State of 1908 is a responsibility to the present and the future

September 22, 1908 is a memorable date in our national calendar, which reminds us that with patience, reason, consistency and joint efforts we can achieve much. This is what President Iliana Yotova wrote on her Facebook profile.

"When we look at the words spoken more than a century ago in Tarnovo, we discover a message that has not lost its power today. In the manifesto, Prince Ferdinand declares: Bulgaria must move forward in its cultural and economic development". The Great Act of State of 1908 is a responsibility to the present and the future. And today, Bulgaria must confidently declare itself as a free and equal state, uphold its national dignity and chart its own destinies. It depends on our unity, energy and confidence to build Bulgaria as our safe and prosperous home!", the head of state also wrote.