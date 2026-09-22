Two families evacuated due to active landslide in Varna

Eight people from two families were preventively evacuated last night due to an activated landslide in the Varna neighborhood of "Asparuhovo", NOVA reports. For the second day in a row, a state of emergency is in effect in the area after a road section collapsed meters from residential buildings.

Preventive measures and terrain condition

People from the threatened properties have been evacuated and accommodated in a house located two plots above the landslide itself. At the moment, the electricity and water supply in the affected buildings have been cut off. Only street lighting has been left operating to allow continuous monitoring of the movement of the earth masses during the dark part of the day. At this stage, no evacuation of additional households is planned.

„All measures have been taken regarding people's safety, so that we can be sure that nothing worse than what we have already seen will happen“, explains Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev.

Experts are looking for the root cause

A Crisis Headquarters is meeting today in Varna Municipality with the participation of geologists, specialists from "Civil Protection" and representatives of the responsible institutions. Yesterday's condition of the terrain did not allow for drilling to be carried out to accurately determine the cause of the road collapse. According to preliminary assessments by experts, the problem is due to groundwater, the presence of which was not taken into account when building a large construction site in the immediate vicinity.

„First, the cause of the landslide must be established. Is it a plumbing failure, or is it a landslide that caused the plumbing failure. We cannot say that before the experts have made their decision“, the mayor specifies.

Since the early hours of the day, samples have been taken at the site for examination, the results of which are expected within two days.

Emergency reinforcement with concrete

In order to control the process, on Monday, about 100 cubic meters of concrete were poured at the base of the sheet pile wall at the nearby construction site. According to the deputy mayor of the city, the amount is approximately 250 tons and was made according to the explicit instructions of the site's designer.

„We hope that these 250 tons will weigh enough at the base of the sheet pile wall and stop traffic. Today, another stage will be poured and about 3 - 4 meters there will be a foundation at the base“, the deputy mayor said.

The final measures for the complete safety of the landslide will be determined by specialists. Based on the established cause, a decision will be made who will bear the financial costs for the strengthening and restoration of the destroyed road section.