Mariana Kukusheva: Bakers cannot bear the entire burden related to the price of bread

We offer three options. Not just to keep bread at an affordable price, but also to guarantee Bulgarian food security. Bread production is a priority in unpredictable living conditions. So, we propose first: to preserve the free market, in which with the main market method - the development of competition, the price remains affordable and cannot jump.

Currently, regulation of prices on the free market is proposed through the introduction of a regulatory framework with registers and methodologies. Administrative pressure in any business venture can only raise prices. And the second is the introduction of a regulated price, set by the state. Our third proposal is related to the re-introduction of a zero VAT rate on bread in order to ensure that the consumer will have the means to provide bread for their table.

This was stated in "The Day Begins" on BNT by Mariana Kukusheva - Chairwoman of the National Union of Bakers.

According to her, the current concern is not about changing the model, but we expect the state to choose the approach and mechanism by which this industry will exist.

Because bakers cannot bear the entire burden associated with the price of bread. In addition to being a market product, bread also has a social burden.

She explained that the cost price of bread for each producer is absolutely individual. It depends on the profitability of the enterprise, technological integrity, logistics.

We want more control, because there is bread that is sold without an invoice. This is the so-called gray economy. But this is not an emphasis. The truth is that there was no gray economy when VAT was zero.

According to her, the zero VAT rate proves that it has a long-term beneficial effect, because bread is "the only food that has not changed its delivery price within five years".

I do not want us to be privileged in any way. We are not looking for exceptions, we are simply appealing in this case that the industry is in a difficult situation.

She is of the opinion that many colleagues will not be able to last a whole month. According to her, the closure of Bulgarian production in the field of bread production is a dangerous phenomenon, because if there is a shortage of Bulgarian bread, there will be imports.