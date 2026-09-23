The Minister of Interior sent a signal to the National Revenue Agency with a request to verify available data on significant expenses incurred by the chairman of a parliamentary group.

This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Interior.

The signal is in connection with public statements by the MP on Friday, reflected on the official website of the political formation. The following quote is quoted verbatim: “When asked who paid for his flights, Delyan Peevski was categorical: Me and my family! I say it clearly - I have documents for everything. My family and I paid for my flights.“

In connection with the information available to the Ministry of Interior that the value of the expenses in question is 5 million euros based on 36 invoices, the Minister expects the NRA to verify:

- the actual amount of the payments made by the person for plane flights and other related expenses;

- the period during which these expenses were made;

- the source and origin of the funds with which they were paid;

- the available income declared by the person for the relevant tax periods;

- the correspondence between the declared income, the available property and the expenses incurred;

In his signal, Minister Demerdzhiev also indicates that a check must be carried out as to whether the funds represent income, subject to declaration and taxation under the Personal Income Tax Act, whether they were made personally or paid by a third party.

The aim is to establish the actual amount of payments for air flights, as well as to verify the origin of these funds and to make a comparison between the established expenses, the property status and the declared income for the relevant tax periods.