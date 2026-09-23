Rumen Radev: We are limiting gambling advertising! Casinos in Bulgaria will not shine like in Las Vegas!

The government will propose new changes to limit gambling in the country. New texts will be uploaded for public discussion today. This was said by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the beginning of the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The goal is more transparency, fairer taxation and, above all, limiting gambling addictions. The first major change is in advertising. We are introducing a complete ban on gambling advertising. We do not want gambling to be present in the eyes of Bulgarian citizens every day, reaching young people and children, the Prime Minister said.

With them, a much stricter model for regulating the sector will be introduced, the Prime Minister also pointed out.

We only retain the possibility of supporting sports through advertising sports teams and facilities, promised Rumen Radev.

The lights in the windows of casinos and gaming halls are so bright and provocative that our cities and villages have become like Las Vegas, so we are banning them too. We are introducing a new philosophy according to which the state will tax the activities of casinos and gaming halls.

The real result of financial activity will be taxed and strict control is introduced to prevent any attempts at tax evasion and money laundering, Radev also said. All gaming equipment will be connected to the National Revenue Agency in real time.