Rumen Radev: Smuggling becomes a serious crime

We are introducing changes to the Criminal Code (CC), which criminalize customs violations. We are tightening customs control, and smuggling is becoming a serious crime. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the beginning of today's government meeting, BTA specified.

According to the Prime Minister, customs violations have so far been treated as administrative offenses, and over the years there has been no political will for change.

The texts we are proposing delve deeply into one of the most lucrative areas of organized crime – the transfer of goods across the external borders of the European Union (EU) to the detriment of European and national finances, Radev said.

“The law will not only cover smugglers and ordinary customs officers, but also so-called officials on call from the customs administration who deliberately turn a blind eye to such a violation“, the prime minister explained.

Any information that is deliberately concealed with the aim of diverting resources from European and national finances will be treated as a crime, Radev also said.