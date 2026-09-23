Village mayor against the Ministry of Interior: Drunk and drugged people show aggression, and the police protect them

On Independence Day, the mayor of the Sozopol village of Zidarovo Hristo Bardukov distributed footage of vandalism, aggression and dangerous driving in the center of the village, bTV announced.

“This is not freedom, this is not independence, this is disintegration“, he wrote and warned that silence today could lead to tragedy tomorrow. According to him, the participants were briefly detained, sanctioned and released, and the damage has not yet been repaired.

The traces of vandalism are still visible. In the center of the village, chairs and tables have been overturned, and there are broken CCTV cameras.

"We have no independence in our country. Because a mayor of a settlement is anything but a representative of the state. We are walls placed here, against which we must be obliged to take into account every drug addict, every drunkard, every vandal", commented Hristo Bardukov to bTV.

According to him, they often create problems.

"The only one, unfortunately, his brother has a TELK and is being cared for under the “Personal Assistance“ mechanism after drug use. His wife's brother died after drug use. And this same father of two children, who is seen in my Facebook video in the evening when he is drifting and crashing his car," the mayor pointed out.

"These are the people. But what's worse is that these people have an umbrella from the police and have a sense of impunity. And when tomorrow they kill a child on their way to school because they decided to get drunk and high again and drive their vehicles illegally and kill and hit, then all the media will be gathered. First, the mayor will be to blame for not taking measures. Then the police and so on," Bardukov also stated.

According to him, the fact that he has an umbrella is visible in the video.

" I report a signal to 112 for everything that happens between 2 and 5 p.m. Two minutes after I filed the report, I can hear him getting information to get out of here, out of the tent, because the mayor has filed a report. And he comments: "Yeah, let's get out, the mayor might catch me," and they start breaking whatever they can, get on the motorbike and leave," the manager pointed out.

"The same day, Minister Demerdzhiev agrees and picks up the phone and takes everything to heart, for which I thank him. But the police decide at one point that they don't need my statement, that they don't need my information, that they don't need the video materials anymore. And that's exactly what has already overflowed the cup and I decided that when the Ministry of Interior doesn't need it, it's good for society to know how Kodjakafaliyata's native village, namely the village of Zidarovo, lives," he also pointed out.

Late last night, at the request of bTV, we also received a position from the Ministry of Interior. It says:

„In connection with a report filed on September 20 in the afternoon at the Regional Administration - Sozopol, about hooliganism that took place in the center of the village of Zidarovo, two patrol cars were sent to the scene of the incident. Two men, who had apparently consumed alcohol and caused material damage - they overturned plastic chairs and tables, were identified and detained for a period of up to 24 hours. The detainees made full confessions, and a report was drawn up for the hooliganism committed under Ordinance No. 1 of the Municipality of Sozopol. They have committed to restoring the condition of the destroyed property.

A case has been opened in the Sozopol Regional Office regarding the case.“

bTV continues to monitor this unpleasant incident and hopes for a reaction from the Ministry of Interior - to understand why these people were caught and released so quickly.