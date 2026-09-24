Protests in Varna against overdevelopment

Residents of the Varna area "Planova" protested against overdevelopment in the area and pointed out the lack of a road, mud from construction, dirt and low water pressure as the main problems.

Their dissatisfaction is directed against the consequences of the large-scale construction, which, according to them, is already making daily access to their properties difficult and creates a risk of even greater strain on the infrastructure.

Water and access concerns

Daniela Rashkova said that people are afraid of new problems with the water supply when the already constructed buildings begin to be inhabited. She warned that construction is continuing and that the area may face even more serious pressure on the network.

„We will "We will be left without water at the moment the buildings are occupied, and they continue," said Rashkova. According to her, it is not right to require individuals to finance and build a pumping station, while the same is not required of investors and builders.

Nikolay Petrov also expressed concern about the way the area is changing. He said that it already looks like a construction site and that there is a lack of infrastructure, sewage and parking spaces.

“We have a single road with two entrances to the neighborhood, and when the construction machines start coming, how will we get home?“, Petrov asked. According to him, some of the routes are already closed, although they were used as roads.

What the regional authorities say

Hristo Hristov, mayor of the “Mladost“ district, pointed out that the large-scale construction was already foreseen in the General Development Plan, adopted in 2012. He stated that the regional administration cannot stop the construction, and attempts for larger developments have been rejected in court.

According to him, the first necessary step is to change the General Development Plan, while this is still possible. Hristov added that in the upper part of the “Plan“ there are still undeveloped plots.

“You cannot stop anyone. Even if you want to, we have made attempts to stop larger developments, but they go to court and our opinion falls in court“, said Hristov.

Readiness for a pumping station

The Varna Municipality announced that it is ready to build a pumping station. According to the municipality, funds are to be allocated in the budget and a public procurement procedure is to be held.

Specific deadlines have not been specified. This leaves open the question of when the residents of the area can are expecting a real solution to the water supply and the overloaded infrastructure.

The problem with overdevelopment in Varna is developing against the backdrop of long-standing development decisions made more than a decade ago, and shows the clash between already approved plans, the needs of those living in the area, and the municipality's ability to catch up with the infrastructure.

Sources: BNT, Varna Municipality