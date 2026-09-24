Parliament hears Abrovski on pox

The National Assembly is hearing the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski on the spread of pox in sheep and goats, the effectiveness of the anti-epizootic measures taken, the possibility of emergency vaccination and compensation for affected farms.

The topic comes after a confirmed new outbreak in the village of Tyanevo, Simeonovgrad municipality, where the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency identified the disease in a farm with 27 sheep. According to the agency, the owner has reported sick animals and has provided full cooperation to the veterinary authorities.

What will the deputies discuss

According to the parliament's agenda, the hearing is scheduled under Art. 111 of the Rules of Procedure for the Organization and Activities of the National Assembly. It specifically includes the spread of sheep and goat pox, the effectiveness of measures against the disease, the possibility of implementing emergency vaccination and the compensation of livestock farms affected by the restrictions and possible sanitary actions.

Sources: NA, BFSA, MAF